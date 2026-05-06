Lucas Sanabria headshot

Lucas Sanabria News: Assists against Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Sanabria assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Sanabria created Joseph Paintsil's opener just after halftime with his first assist in the season. The midfielder also received his fourth yellow card. That was his sixth start in a row and eighth overall in 11 appearances so far.

Lucas Sanabria
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now