Lucas Sanabria News: Earns red card against San Jose

Sanabria received a red card in Wednesday's meeting with San Jose Earthquakes.

Sanabria left his side with 10 men after being booked twice in the first half of the derby. This leaves the midfielder out of the weekend's trip to Montreal, in which Elijah Wynder (leg) might also be absent, potentially giving Isaiah Parente or new signing Sergi Roberto a chance to join Justin Haak in holding midfield. The Uruguayan, who has been a regular starter for most of the year, will look to regain his usual role on Aug. 28 at San Diego.