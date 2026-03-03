Lucas Sanabria News: Nets opener on Saturday

Sanabria scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win over Charlotte FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Sanabria netted the opener by converting the rebound off Gabriel Pec's shot in the eighth minute. Sanabria recorded 38 passes and also made three tackles. He has started both games this season and the goal opened his tally.