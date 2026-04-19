Lucas Sanabria News: Scores goal against Dallas

Sanabria scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Dallas.

Sanabria got LA Galaxy back in it at 2-1 in the 43rd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw at Dallas, cutting onto his right foot from the top of the box and ripping a shot that took a deflection off a defender before sneaking inside the right post past Michael Collodi. He wrapped up the night with a goal on two shots and stood out as one of LA's sharper midfield pieces, adding one clearance and a season-high three interceptions. Sanabria has now matched his goal total from his first season with the Galaxy in 13 fewer matches, a clear sign he's hitting a strong run of form.