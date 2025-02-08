Lucas Sanabria News: Signs with Los Angeles
Sanabria signed a five year deal from Club Nacional, keeping him on the team through 2029.
Sanabria is making the move to MLS after starting his career in Uruguay. With Nacional, the midfielder has made 46 senior appearances since 2023, scoring five goals with four assists. He will look to fit right into the starting XI for the Galaxy, as soon as he acquires all his working visas.
