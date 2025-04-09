Lucas Sanabria News: Unused substitute Tuesday

Sanabria (collarbone) remained an unused substitute in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Tigres in the CONCACAF, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Sanabria didn't feature in Tuesday's clash but was on the bench confirming he has fully recovered from his collarbone injury. He is an option moving forward for the Galaxy and will likely find a starting spot in a few games after gradually building on his fitness.