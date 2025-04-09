Lucas Stassin News: Mixed performance in loss

Stassin generated one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Lens.

Stassin showed some flashes of quality on Sunday against Lens, but other aspects of his game were poor. In 90 minutes played, the 20 year old lost the most duels in the match with ten, and created zero chances, however, he did complete two of his three dribble attempts and was not dispossessed a single time. It was an unfortunate shift from Stassin however, as he was not able to extend his scoring run to five games in a row. He will look to start a new streak this Sunday against Brest.