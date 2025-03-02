Lucas Stassin News: Nets lone goal in defeat

Stassin scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat against Nice.

Stassin scored for the second time in three games, as he buried a shot from the center of the box, assisted by Aimen Moueffek in the 32nd minute of play. Stassin also set season highs with four shots and three shots in target in the match. Additionally, this was the fifth time this season that he registered at least 20 completed passes.