Lucas Stassin headshot

Lucas Stassin News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Stassin scored the opening goal in St Etienne's 1-1 draw against Le Havre Sunday.

The forward now has three goals in the the last four matches, a sign he could be heating up at the right time for St. Etienne to climb out of the relegation zone. Montpellier is the lone team behind St. Etienne and has allowed 59 goals this season, so Stassin should have a chance to net yet another goal next Sunday.

Lucas Stassin
St. Etienne
