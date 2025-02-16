Lucas Stassin News: Scores goal in loss

Stassin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Stassin was one of the few bright spots for Saint-Etienne. He scored the team's only goal in the second half and was among the players who covered the most distance during the match, a notable achievement for a striker. With his team having less than 30% possession and being dominated by Marseille throughout the game, he had limited opportunities. He will aim to add another goal contribution against Angers on Saturday.