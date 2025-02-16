Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Stassin headshot

Lucas Stassin News: Scores goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Stassin scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Stassin was one of the few bright spots for Saint-Etienne. He scored the team's only goal in the second half and was among the players who covered the most distance during the match, a notable achievement for a striker. With his team having less than 30% possession and being dominated by Marseille throughout the game, he had limited opportunities. He will aim to add another goal contribution against Angers on Saturday.

Lucas Stassin
St. Etienne
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now