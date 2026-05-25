Lucas Torro News: Four shots, no goal

Torro had four shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Getafe.

Torro earned numerous shots Saturday but was unable to find the back of the net, with two of his four shots on net, but not finding the back of the net. This, unfortunately, means the midfielder ends the season without a goal, all 29 shots being wasted. He did earn one assist this season, playing in 34 games (31 starts).