Lucas Torro News: Logs clean sheet Sunday

Torro generated one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Athletic.

Torro was extremely active on the defensive end of the pitch Sunday and helped keep his sixth clean sheet of the season as a result. He won a whopping 18 duels, won four tackles, made three clearances, intercepted two passes and blocked one shot on the defensive end. He also took one off-target shot and drew two fouls in his full 90 minutes of action.