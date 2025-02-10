Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Tousart headshot

Lucas Tousart News: Earns assist from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Tousart assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Hoffenheim.

Tousart was only a substitute Saturday, appearing off the bench following halftime and seeing 45 minutes of play. He would bag an assist in his time on the field, finding Andrej Ilic in the 73rd minute. This does mark his first assist of the season, reaching that mark in seven appearances.

Lucas Tousart
Union Berlin
