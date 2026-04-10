Lucas Vazquez Injury: Fit to face Dortmund

Vazquez (calf) is fit to play in Saturday's game against Dortmund, according to manager Kasper Hjulmand.

The manager confirmed that Vazquez will return to the matchday squad after missing the team's last six Bundesliga matches due to a complicated calf injury. Vazquez has been alternating in the lineup most of the time, but he should contend for minutes as a right wing-back now that his injury is a thing of the past.