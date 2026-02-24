Lucas Vazquez Injury: Leaves with injury in UCL game
Vazquez left Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Olympiacos due to an undisclosed injury, Le Fussball reports.
Vazquez could miss upcoming league action if he's dealing with a muscular issue, having already been sidelined for several weeks earlier in the season. His participation is currently in doubt, but a potential absence would reduce the squad's right wing-back options to Arthur and Jonas Hofmann.
