Lucas Vazquez Injury: Likely against Dortmund

Vazquez (calf) returned to full team training Tuesday and is expected to be back in the squad for Saturday's clash at Dortmund, according to Kicker.

Vazquez has been sidelined for more than a month with a calf injury, but his return to collective sessions is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to feature again for the Werkself. The Spanish right midfielder's comeback gives coach Hjulmand another option in a critical position as Leverkusen push through the final six matchdays of the Bundesliga season, with the club increasingly close to having their full squad available for the run-in.