Lucas Vazquez headshot

Lucas Vazquez Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Vazquez (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Koln.

Vazquez has been unable to pass his late fitness assessment despite coach Kasper Hjulmand confirming his status would be determined following Friday's session, with the muscular issues that have plagued him throughout the campaign proving too significant to clear in time. The Spanish midfielder's absence compounds an already difficult situation with Arthur (ankle) also sidelined due to an injury, leaving the coach short of options in the middle of the park. Jonas Hofmann or Montrell Culbreath are expected to see larger roles for the Werkself until Vazquez returns to full speed.

Lucas Vazquez
Bayer Leverkusen
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