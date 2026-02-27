Lucas Vazquez Injury: Set to miss several weeks

Vazquez (calf) is set to miss several weeks after suffering an injury in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos, the club announced.

Vazquez picked up a calf injury in Tuesday's draw against the Greeks and is now expected to spend several weeks on the shelf while he rehabs the issue. It is another tough break for the Werkself as Vazquez already missed a significant chunk of the season through injury and now faces another extended spell on the sidelines. With the Spaniard out, the door swings open for Arthur and Jonas Hofmann to step into bigger roles and log more minutes moving forward.