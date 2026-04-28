Lucas Vazquez Injury: Sill dealing with calf problems

Vazquez will miss Saturday's home clash against Leipzig after further examination confirmed he remains unavailable due to persistent calf problems, according to BILD.

Vazquez suffered the calf injury during the DFB Pokal semifinal against Bayern Munich, where he was forced off in the 39th minute, and has been unable to shake the issue since. The right-back will miss a second Bundesliga fixture with the problem, and no return timeline has been provided beyond the immediate weekend. Arthur or Montrell Culbreath are expected to cover in his absence as the Werkself push through a critical final stretch of the season.