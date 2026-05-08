Lucas Vazquez Injury: Trains with team, could return

Vazquez (calf) was spotted in team training Thursday and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Vazquez had missed two consecutive Bundesliga fixtures with the persistent calf problems he sustained during the DFB Pokal semifinal against Bayern Munich, making his return to collective sessions an encouraging development heading into the weekend. The club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing how he responds to the remaining sessions before Saturday, with Arthur and Montrell Culbreath having covered in his absence during his recent spell on the sidelines.