Lucas Vazquez Injury: Uncertain for Koln clash

Vazquez (undisclosed) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Koln, according to coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Vazquez has been managing several muscular issues throughout the season, and the latest uncertainty heading into the weekend is another frustrating development for the Spanish midfielder. With Arthur (ankle) still sidelined, Jonas Hofmann or Montrell Culbreath are the most likely candidates to step into the lineup if Vazquez cannot be cleared in time for the Goats fixture. The club will make a final call ahead of kickoff after assessing his condition in Friday's session.