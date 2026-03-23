Lucas Vazquez Injury: Working individually
Vazquez (calf) has joined individual training, according to his club.
Vazquez has been out for a month with his calf injury, but is finally working towards a return, with the full-back able to train Monday individually. This is major news, as it likely means team training is only a week or two away. That said, a return after the break is feasible, although it may take him a week or two after to be fully fit.
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