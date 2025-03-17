Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Vazquez headshot

Lucas Vazquez News: Assists Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Vazquez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Vazquez recorded his fourth assist of the season to help get the win Tuesday. He heads into the international breaking making 16 straight La Liga starts in a row, collecting three assists with 20 chances created, 43 crosses (six accurate) and 38 tackles in that span.

Lucas Vazquez
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now