Lucas Vazquez News: Assists Saturday

Vazquez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Vazquez recorded his fourth assist of the season to help get the win Tuesday. He heads into the international breaking making 16 straight La Liga starts in a row, collecting three assists with 20 chances created, 43 crosses (six accurate) and 38 tackles in that span.