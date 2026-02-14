Lucas Vazquez News: Gets an assist

Vazquez assisted once to go with two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 victory versus FC St. Pauli.

The midfielder was credited with an assist in the win, and Vazquez was accurate with his limited service. He will be involved in the offense heavily once again on Wednesday against Olympiacos in UCL playoff action and the matchup is favorable. Olympiacos allowed 14 goals in eight league phase games in UCL play.