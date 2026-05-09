Lucas Vazquez News: Makes bench Saturday

Vazquez (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart.

Vazquez passed his late fitness assessment after coach Kasper Hjulmand confirmed he would be evaluated following his return to collective sessions Thursday, recovering enough to earn a spot in the squad after missing two consecutive Bundesliga fixtures with the persistent calf problems sustained during the DFB Pokal semifinal against Bayern Munich. The club opted to manage his return carefully rather than throwing him straight back into the starting role, with Arthur and Montrell Culbreath expected to continue covering until he is back to full speed.