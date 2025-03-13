Lucas Vazquez News: Productive off bench Wednesday

Vazquez recorded two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 1-0 (4-3) penalty shootout victory over Atlético Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 115th minute.

Vazquez was subbed onto the pitch in the 65th minute Wednesday, replacing Luka Modric. He was very productive throughout the rest of the 90 minutes and into extra time as he contributed season highs in crosses (eight), accurate crosses (four) and corners (five). He also created multiple chances. The only downside to his performance was his saved penalty during the shootout, but Real Madrid was able to advance to the quarterfinals regardless.