Lucas Vazquez News: Returns to bench

Vazquez (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.

Vazquez returned to the matchday squad after missing the last six Bundesliga matches due to a complicated calf injury, with manager Kasper Hjulmand confirming his fitness ahead of the weekend fixture. The defender has been alternating in the lineup for most of the season, and a bench role represents a logical first step in his return to action at right wing-back. He will look to work his way back into the starting lineup in the coming fixtures as he continues to build his fitness.