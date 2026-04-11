Lucas Vazquez News: Returns to bench
Vazquez (calf) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Dortmund.
Vazquez returned to the matchday squad after missing the last six Bundesliga matches due to a complicated calf injury, with manager Kasper Hjulmand confirming his fitness ahead of the weekend fixture. The defender has been alternating in the lineup for most of the season, and a bench role represents a logical first step in his return to action at right wing-back. He will look to work his way back into the starting lineup in the coming fixtures as he continues to build his fitness.
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