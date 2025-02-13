Luciano Acosta News: Joins FC Dallas

Acosta joins FC Dallas as a Designated Player from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $5 million and up to $1 million in conditional cash if certain performance metrics are met, his new club announced. "This is a landmark signing for FC Dallas and a statement of our commitment to building a championship-caliber team. Bringing in a player of Lucho's caliber, an MVP and proven leader, demonstrates our ambition and desire to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to welcome him to the FC Dallas family and cannot wait to see him inspire our fans and teammates alike," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said.

Acosta joins FC Dallas after a standout tenure with FC Cincinnati. He was the 2023 MLS MVP and the club's all-time leader in goals with 54 and assists with 72. He helped Cincinnati win the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield and led MLS in goal contributions that season with 17 goals and 14 assists. He was a three-time MLS Best XI selection and captained the MLS All-Star teams in 2023 and 2024. His playmaking ability leadership and winning experience make him a major addition for Dallas on and off the field.