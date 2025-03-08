Luciano Acosta News: Nine crosses in loss

Acosta delivered nine crosses (two accurate), six corner kicks and put up two shots (none on target) in FC Dallas' 3-1 loss to the Chicago Fire Saturday.

After two strong games, Acosta had a rough outing. He failed to put a shot on target and wasn't efficient in service. He remains a key part of this offense and will need to be better if FC Dallas want to get any points from Vancouver next Saturday. Vancouver have only allowed two goals this season entering their Saturday contest against Montreal.