Luciano Acosta News: Scores only goal in 1-0 win

Acosta scored the only goal of the game as the first half went deep into injury time. His goal in the seventh minute of injury came 18 minutes after he had missed a penalty to put his team 1-0 ahead in the 34th minute. Not only did he take the penalty, but he also won the penalty. He also had six corners and was accurate with three of his six crosses. He has taken 17 of the clubs 19 set pieces so far this year.