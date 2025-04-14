Luciano Acosta News: Whips in seven crosses

Acosta registered two shots (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.

Acosta led the Dallas attack Saturday with seven attempted crosses (three accurate) in their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Seattle. In addition to his attacking play, the forward contributed one tackle (one won) to the defensive effort and picked up his third yellow card of the season. Acosta has bagged three goals through his first eight appearances (eight starts) this season.