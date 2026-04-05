Lucien Agoume News: Ban over
Agoume has served his ban and is an option for his club again.
Agoume is back in the saddle for Sevilla after one game out, serving a ban. He will likely find his way back into the starting XI after the ban, as he is a typical starter, recording 24 starts in 26 appearances, although he only has three goal contributions on the season.
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