Lucien Agoume headshot

Lucien Agoume News: Ban over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Agoume has served his ban and is an option for his club again.

Agoume is back in the saddle for Sevilla after one game out, serving a ban. He will likely find his way back into the starting XI after the ban, as he is a typical starter, recording 24 starts in 26 appearances, although he only has three goal contributions on the season.

Lucien Agoume
Sevilla
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