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Lucien Agoume News: Gets an assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Agoume assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory versus Villarreal.

Agoume had his fingerprints on the comeback win, assisting on one of Sevilla's three goals. The midfielder will likely need to up his volume to remain effective against Real Madrid, one of La Liga's best defensive sides. They've allowed only 33 goals this season in domestic action.

Lucien Agoume
Sevilla
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