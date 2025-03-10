Lucien Agoume News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Agoume recorded one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Real Sociedad.

Agoume kept a clean sheet in Sunday's victory, just his third of the season. He has somewhat fallen out of favor as of late with just two starts in the last eight La Liga matches, but he has played well when given the opportunity. He finished Sunday's match with three interceptions, three clearances and two duels won as he played the full 90 minutes for the sixth time this season.