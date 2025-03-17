Fantasy Soccer
Lucien Agoume News: Picks one match suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Agoume will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of five yellow cards.

Agoume accumulated five yellow cards in La Liga and will be suspended for the Sevillian Derby against Betis on March. 30 after the international break. His absence will impact the starting squad since he has been a regular starter recently, with Juanlu likely replacing him in the midfield for that game.

