Lucien Agoume headshot

Lucien Agoume News: Records assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 11:30am

Agoume assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Agoume would earn an assist Sunday after finding Peque in the 12th minute, accounting for the opening goal of the match. This marks his first assist of the season. He now has two goal contributions in 29 appearances this season, with both coming in his past three outings.

Lucien Agoume
Sevilla
