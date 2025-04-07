Lucien Agoume News: Scores in loss

Agoume was injured and subbed out in the 90th minute of Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Atlético Madrid. He scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created before exiting the match.

Agoume notched his first goal of the season in the seventh minute of the match as he beat the goalkeeper with a beautiful long-range shot. He was absent from the lineup in their last contest due to a suspension, but he's started the last three matches where he's been available.