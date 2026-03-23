Lucien Agoume headshot

Lucien Agoume News: Suspended one game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Agoume will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of ten yellow cards in the La Liga.

Agoume picked up his tenth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for the next clash against Real Oviedo after the international break. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter for Sevilla this season, therefore his absence will be felt, with Djibril Sow expected to play deeper in the midfield to replace him for that game.

Lucien Agoume
Sevilla
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