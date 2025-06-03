Luck Zogbe News: Promising talent in Brittany

Zogbe appeared in 18 matches across all competitions for Brest during the 2024-25 season, gaining valuable first-team experience.

Zogbe's technical skills and vision were evident in his limited appearances. His development throughout the season showcased his potential for future growth, while we could have some doubts about his level to feature in the French top flight. He made good appearances as a backup option in the backline, contributing to 31 tackles, 14 interceptions and 22 clearances in 13 league appearances, highlighting his potential. That said, with the return to full fitness from Bradley Locko after his long-term Achilles injury, his playing time isn't expected to rise next season.