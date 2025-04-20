Fantasy Soccer
Ludovic Ajorque headshot

Ludovic Ajorque Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Ajorque was forced off in the 66th minute of Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Lens due to an apparent injury, BrestOnAir reports.

Ajorque was forced off due to injury for a second game in a row although it is unclear if the injuries are related. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can be available for the important game against Marseille on Sunday. If he is ruled out, Abdallah Dipo Sima is expected to start up front against the Olympians.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
