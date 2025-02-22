Ludovic Ajorque Injury: Questionable with injury

Ajorque is questionable for Sunday's match against Strasbourg, according to manager Eric Roy. "All the others are potentially selectable with uncertainties over Ludovic, who is back."

Ajorque was left on the bench for Wednesday's massive UCL loss, with it now appearing he was held out due to an injury after being listed as questionable for Sunday. This could be a major loss for the club, as he is a regular starter, starting in 26 of his 28 appearances. That said, this will force a change for the club if he misses out or is on the bench again, with Abdallah Dipo Sima as a possible replacement.