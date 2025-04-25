Ludovic Ajorque Injury: Should be available against OM
Ajorque (undisclosed) is expected to be available for Sunday's match against Marseille as he was not mentioned in the injury report by coach Eric Roy.
Ajorque was forced off in their last contest due to injury but the issue appears to be minor since he is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Marseille. He is expected to start and lead the Brest attack.
