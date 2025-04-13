Ludovic Ajorque Injury: Suffers knee injury

Ajorque scored two goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Saint-Etienne before being forced off in the 72nd minute due to a knee injury that required four stitches above his knee, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference.

