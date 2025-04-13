Fantasy Soccer
Ludovic Ajorque

Ludovic Ajorque Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Ajorque scored two goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Saint-Etienne before being forced off in the 72nd minute due to a knee injury that required four stitches above his knee, coach Eric Roy said in a press conference.

Ajorque had a brilliant outing Sunday with two goals but was forced off due to a knee injury that required four stitches. It remains unclear if he will miss time as he is expected to be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. If ruled out, Abdallah Dipo Sima is expected to lead the line in his absence.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
More Stats & News
