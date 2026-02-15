Ludovic Ajorque headshot

Ludovic Ajorque News: Another goal contribution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Ajorque assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Ajorque would find Remy Labeau Lascary in the 58th minute Saturday, scoring the club's lone goal of the match. The assist gives Ajorque a third straight game with a goal contribution, earning two assists and a goal during that span. This gives him double-digit goal contributions on the season in 21 appearances, earning three goals and seven assists.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
More Stats & News
