Ludovic Ajorque

Ludovic Ajorque News: Continues goal streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Ajorque scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Ajorque has been undeniable in Ligue 1 action, logging a goal in each of his last six domestic-league appearances. To make the streak seven, he will have to score Wednesday at Paris Saint-Germain, currently first in Ligue 1 with the fewest goals conceded.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest

