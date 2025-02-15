Ludovic Ajorque News: Continues goal streak

Ajorque scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-2 draw against AJ Auxerre.

Ajorque has been undeniable in Ligue 1 action, logging a goal in each of his last six domestic-league appearances. To make the streak seven, he will have to score Wednesday at Paris Saint-Germain, currently first in Ligue 1 with the fewest goals conceded.