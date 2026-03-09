Ludovic Ajorque News: Establishes goal streak

Ajorque scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Le Havre. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Ajorque has logged at least one goal in each of his last three appearances, a span in which he scored four times. Going back to the beginning of February, he has either scored or assisted in all of his six games, getting five goals and two assists in what has been a blistering run of form for the striker.