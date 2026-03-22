Ludovic Ajorque headshot

Ludovic Ajorque News: Returning from ban

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Ajorque is back from his ban and is an option for his club moving forward.

Ajorque is no longer suspended and will return after the break, sitting out a game after 10 yellow cards. He has started in all 25 appearances this season while notching seven goals and seven assists, likely to return to a starting spot immediately

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
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