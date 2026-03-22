Ludovic Ajorque News: Returning from ban
Ajorque is back from his ban and is an option for his club moving forward.
Ajorque is no longer suspended and will return after the break, sitting out a game after 10 yellow cards. He has started in all 25 appearances this season while notching seven goals and seven assists, likely to return to a starting spot immediately
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