Ludovic Ajorque News: Scores brace of headers

Ajorque scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 win against Marseille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 71st minute.

Ajorque delivered a statement performance in Friday's 2-0 win over Marseille, burying two first-half goals to slam the door early. He opened the scoring in the 10th minute by overpowering his marker in the air, winning the duel against Nayef Aguerd and powering home a header, then struck again in the 29th with a clinical redirection on a pinpoint cross from Hugo Magnetti to put the result out of reach. The Reunion native nearly completed a hat trick before the break when he unleashed a rocket that rattled the crossbar, and he is now up to four goals and three assists in his last seven Ligue 1 appearances, underlining the strong run of form he is putting together for the Ti-Zefs.