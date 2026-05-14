Ludovic Ajorque headshot

Ludovic Ajorque News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Ajorque scored a goal off six shots (two on target), created three chances and drew three fouls during Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Strasbourg.

Ajorque was a constant threat up front, scoring his team's lone goal in the 13th minute and being involved in almost every dangerous play they created. The goal, his eight of the season over 31 starts, put to an end a six-game scoreless streak for the veteran striker, who bounced back after a very disappointing first half of campaign.

Ludovic Ajorque
Brest
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