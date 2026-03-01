Ludovic Ajorque News: Scores winner
Ajorque scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Metz.
Ajorque had the winning goal on his only shot of the game, and it proved to be enough for a shorthanded Brest team to get the win. The forward has a favorable matchup coming up against Le Havre, as the team has given up 30 goals in domestic play so far this season.
